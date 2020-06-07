Frederick C. Michel of Furlong, Pa. went home to our Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 88.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late William H. Michel Sr. and Laura Freese Michel. He was raised with older siblings, William H. Michel Jr. and Madolyn Michel Marvel.
He married the love of his life, the late Barbara L. McCleary Michel, in 1954 and was married for 48 years.
He is survived by his son, Mark A. Michel (Sarah), grandchildren, Jennifer Michel and Meghan Michel and great grandchildren, Tavis, Wyatt, Bennett and River; and his daughter, Cheryl Michel Thornton (Jeffrey), grandchildren, Zachary Thornton and Carly Thornton Jasinski (Richard), and great grandchild, Roxanna Rose.
Fred and Barbara cleared the land and handbuilt their first house together in Lynch Heights, Del. He had a lifelong passion for farming and gardening. He loved being part of Future Farmers of America and won national project contests for his farming innovation with the Burpee Seed Company. The family moved to Milford, Del. during his high school years, where he attended Milford High. This region of the country was where his original Germanic/Swedish family settled in the early 1600s to become American patriots pivotal to the forming of this new country. He dearly loved his summers working on his family's many farms.
He had a deep and abiding faith and love for our Lord, Jesus Christ, and almost became a minister. But he answered another call to serve during the Korean War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Siboney CVE 112. He was proud to serve and loved to tell of his adventures around the world. He was a humble man and never spoke of the medals he earned for exemplary service.
His time on the aircraft carrier seeded a love for aviation, which served him when he worked for Pan Am and TWA.
He also volunteered for Warwick Fire Company in the 1970s and later for the Chalfont VFW.
Fred was a kind, sweet man with quiet strength and an unending depth of integrity. He was always in the middle of helping someone. He had the talent to build anything and fix everything with the exception of our broken hearts at the thought of missing him until we meet again.
A memorial church service and full military honor ceremony schedule will be posted at a later date due to Covid restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
