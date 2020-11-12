Frederick D. Seigfried passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, Pa.Born Feb. 2, 1926 in Berwick, Pa., he was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees during World War II. He was a resident of Ardsley, Pa., and was very active in the VFW Post 3612 Willow Grove, as well as with the Reilly Raiders Drum and Bugle Corps.He is survived by his brother, Joe Seigfried of Maryland, and his sons, Steven Seigfried of Wisconsin, William Seigfried of Pennsylvania, and Raymond Seigfried of Delaware.Due to COVID-19, services will be with family only at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14.Please send donations to the VFW Post 3612, 305 W. Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.John J. Bryers Funeral Home,Willow Grove