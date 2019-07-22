Home

Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
(215) 766-8800
Frederick E. Roberts, a longtime resident of Upper Black Eddy, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. He was 63.

Born in Philadelphia, Frederick was a son of Edna Roberts and the late William Roberts.

He was the owner and operator of Bucks County Contracting for over 40 years.

In his spare time, Frederick enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers fan.

In addition to his mother, Frederick is survived by two sons, Kevin (Elizabeth) and Derek, and his granddaughter, Piper. He is also survived by his brother, William, two sisters, Carol Cassel (Joe) and Pat Johnston (Frank), and many nieces and nephews.

Frederick's family will receive friends during his viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Road, Plumsteadville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frederick Roberts's name, payable to "Penn Medicine" designated gift to Radiation Oncology, Attn: Tom White, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 22, 2019
