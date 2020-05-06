Home

Frederick M. Schneider

Frederick M. Schneider Obituary
Frederick M. "Fred" Schneider of Hatboro passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was the beloved husband of Janet E. Schneider, with whom he had shared 29 years of marriage.

Fred was born in Cheltenham, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Elsie Schneider.

Fred served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He had a career at Bell Telephone, now Verizon, in Management. Fred was a volunteer with the Cheltenham Fire Company before moving to Hatboro and was a founding owner/ designer of Neshaminy Valley Golf Club in Jamison, where he held the position of Treasurer for many years.

In addition to his wife, Janet, Fred is survived by his son, Michael F. and his wife, Beth; his daughter, Wendy M. Schneider; stepson, Howard N. Vanderslice; stepdaughter, Amy Kate Vanderslice Fuchs (Daniel); grandchildren, Michael Jr., Megan, Ashley, Emily, Matthew, Hayden and Elijah; step grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Kathryn and Elizabeth; and great grandchildren, Carter and Charlie.

Fred was preceded in death by his former wife, Joan, and step granddaughter, Jessica.

A private viewing and funeral will be held because of the current restrictions, and a memorial service will be held at a future date.

To share memories and condolences with Fred's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 6, 2020
