Frederick Peter Obst, "Pete," died peacefully in his home in Sellersville, Pa. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Racis); his son, Peter, grandson, Tim Carden (Virginia), and great-grandchildren, Braylee and Brannon; daughter, Lois Gillespie (Joe), grandson, Joe (Stacey), and great-grandchildren, Lyla, Logan, Noah and Owen, and grandson, Bob (Lori); daughter, Pat (Doreen) and grandsons, Ricky (angel in heaven) and Will; son, Joe Kalinowski (Melissa) and grandchildren, Erica, AJ, Nicholas and Grace; daughter, Jennifer Mossbrook (Joe) and grandchildren, Joey, Adam, Nate and Crystal; son, Jason Kalinowski and grandchildren, Madison and Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Orla Obst.
Pete was born Feb. 7th in Philadelphia to Pearl and Peter Obst. He graduated from LaSalle College in 1966 with a degree in Chemistry. He served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany and worked as a helicopter mechanic.
As a professional, he worked for Gilbert Spruance Company. He then worked for Rohm & Haas, where he created and secured a patent for water soluble furniture finishes. He also trained and mentored young international employees in wood coatings.
After retirement he created his own consulting service, Environtech, to help companies create environmentally-friendly finishes and paints.
As a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Pete was an amazing family man. He loved sports and music. He was a great cheerleader on the sidelines of his children's and grandchildren's games. He taught his grandchildren how to play golf. He sang in the church choir, at talent shows and at weddings over the decades. He enjoyed hours of singing by himself or with friends on his karaoke, crooning with his favorite - Frank Sinatra.
Pete was kind, compassionate and generous. He often tutored his children, grandchildren and friends, being the math/chemistry expert in the family. He volunteered as a math tutor to children at Oxford Circle Church. He also coached CYO youth basketball. For seven years he served as a volunteer senior high youth group leader at his church. He was a very faith filled and giving man. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
The family would like to thank Jefferson Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
At this time, a private viewing and burial will be held for immediate family. At a later date a memorial celebration of life will be held with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church Music Program, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
To share your fondest memories of Pete, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Decker-Givnish of Warminster
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020