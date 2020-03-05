|
Frederick R. "Bob" Nedl Jr. of Willow Grove passed on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was 69.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah-jane (Hagan) Nedl, his sons, Frederick M. Nedl (Kathleen) and Stephen P. Nedl (Lauren), a sister, Kathy Nedl, and his grandchildren, Colin, Annie, Brendan, and Penelope.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Department for 27 years. He and Sarah-jane had their own accounting practice for 30 years. He also was a member of St. David's Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Greg Wolf Fund, thegregwolffund.org under How You Can Help.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 5, 2020