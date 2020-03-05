Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Nedl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick R. "Bob" Nedl Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick R. "Bob" Nedl Jr. Obituary
Frederick R. "Bob" Nedl Jr. of Willow Grove passed on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was 69.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah-jane (Hagan) Nedl, his sons, Frederick M. Nedl (Kathleen) and Stephen P. Nedl (Lauren), a sister, Kathy Nedl, and his grandchildren, Colin, Annie, Brendan, and Penelope.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Huntingdon Valley Fire Department for 27 years. He and Sarah-jane had their own accounting practice for 30 years. He also was a member of St. David's Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Greg Wolf Fund, thegregwolffund.org under How You Can Help.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -