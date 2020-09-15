Fritz Karl Neubauer of Sellersville, Pa., formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.He was the beloved husband of Rosemarie (Jansen), the loving father of Dagmar (Wayne Hric) and Ralph (Laura), and the devoted grandfather of Kurt Neubauer (fiancée Mackenzie McElhaney) and Kimberly Neubauer.Fritz was an avid skier and member of the 90+ Ski Club. It is because of him that the rest of his family are all ski lovers.Burial will be private.Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,Telford, Pa.