Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Gail Shallcross
Gail M. Shallcross

Gail M. Shallcross Obituary
She was the wife of the late Thomas P. Shallcross, who died Nov. 8, 1999.

Born in Norristown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen (Baxter) Hertzog.

A homemaker, Mrs. Shallcross also had been employed by the Kelchner's Horseradish Company, Dublin, Pa., for many years.

She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kellers Church, Pa.

Mrs. Shallcross was a past member of the Military Order of Cooties Auxiliary, Pup Tent #20, as well as the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge No. 245, Sellersville, Pa. She was a former State President and past member of La Societe de Femme of the American Legion Post, and she formerly belonged to the 40 & 8 Train Club. A former member of the Keelersville Club, Keelersville, Pa., she was a past member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1539 Auxiliary, Sellersville.

She is survived by four grandchildren, John Cornell, Helen Cornell, Robert Myers and Phillip Myers, and seven great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two children, Terry Lynn Myers and Thomas P. "Butch" Shallcross.

Her memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
