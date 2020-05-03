|
|
Garry S. Ruth of North Wales, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Abington-Lansdale Hospital - Jefferson Health, Hatfield Township, Pa. He was 65.
Born in Sellersville, Pa., he was the son of Nanalee S. (Alexander) Ruth of Perkasie and the late Ralph L. Ruth. He was a 1973 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie.
Garry was first employed as a welder for Hi-Line Storage Systems, Perkasie, for 20 years. He also worked concurrently in the family business, Warehouse Battery Outlet, Quakertown, for many years. Then, he worked as a delivery person for the Pizza Pub, Sellersville, for 10 years until retiring in 2010 due to illness.
A former member of the Perkasie Fire Company & Ambulance, Garry was an avid hunter and fisherman. A photography enthusiast, he also loved to travel.
Surviving with his mother is his brother, Timothy C. Ruth and his wife, Janel, of Sellersville, three sisters, Judith R. Bishop and her husband, Roger, of Lewes, Del., Sandra L. Kheradi and her husband, Farokh, of Wayne, Pa., and Victoria L. Crouthamel and her husband, Kenneth, of Perkasie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great- great-nieces, and great- great-nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eric and Philip Ruth.
Graveside services will be held privately in Line Lexington Cemetery, Line Lexington, Pa., with a Celebration of Life Service to be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or to Providence Presbyterian Church, 2200 Krammes Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020