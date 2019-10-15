|
|
Gary L. Murray of Revere, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital. He was 66.
He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in Alamogordo, N.M., a son of the late Robert and Billie Bennett Murray.
He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Elizabeth Zimmerman; three brothers, Ronald, Alex and Keith Murray; his sister, Velaria; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Robert.
No services are scheduled. Interment of ashes will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Ottsville, Pa.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.
rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019