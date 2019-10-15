Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Murray Obituary
Gary L. Murray of Revere, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital. He was 66.

He was born Aug. 15, 1953 in Alamogordo, N.M., a son of the late Robert and Billie Bennett Murray.

He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Elizabeth Zimmerman; three brothers, Ronald, Alex and Keith Murray; his sister, Velaria; and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Robert.

No services are scheduled. Interment of ashes will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Ottsville, Pa.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.

rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now