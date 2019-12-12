|
|
Gary Lee Herr of Weatherly, Pa. passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in his home. He was 63.
He was the husband for 18 years of Daiseymae (Sports) Herr.
Born Sept. 25, 1956 in Lancaster, Pa., Gary was the son of the late Warren and Doris (Ream) Herr. He was a 1974 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster.
Following high school, Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1987, reaching the rank of Sergeant.
Gary worked as a machinist for Penn Engineering in Doylestown for 19 years and previously worked as an insulator for KBG in Telford.
He was of Lutheran Faith.
Gary loved fishing, and going to Myrtle Beach and on cruises.
He is survived by his wife; his sons, Jason Herr, husband of Kimberly, of Lancaster, Daniel Herr, husband of Megan, of Quakertown, Jeffrey Fennimore of Bethlehem, Pa., Keith Binder of Tamaqua, Pa., and Brian Binder, husband of Deanna, of Lansford, Pa.; daughters, Sara Herr of Quakertown, Melissa Walerski of Pottsville, Pa., and Kristy, wife of James Muffley, of Weatherly; his brother, Hank Martin of Mountville, Pa.; sister, Joan Johnson of Coopersburg, Pa.; 25 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
His funeral service with military honors will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd and Alum streets, Lehighton, Pa., where calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anthracite Little League, 351 North Spruce St., Summit Hill, PA 18250.
Cnline condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Schaeffer Funeral Home,
Lehighton, Pa.
www.schaefferfunerals.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019