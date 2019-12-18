|
Gary Leslie Euler of New Hope, Pa. passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Taylor Euler; his son, Aric (Gwen); his daughter, Bereth (Paul); and three grandchildren, Sophie, Paul and Emily.
The son of George and Mary Kerst Euler of Oreland, Pa., Gary was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School in Montgomery County, Pa. and a 1964 graduate of Ursinus College. After college he served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy until he moved to New Hope, where he lived the rest of his life.
His career was as an Industrial and Commercial Real Estate Professional in the greater Philadelphia area. He was an avid collector of antiquities and cars.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Solebury, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019