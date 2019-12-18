Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Solebury, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Euler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Leslie Euler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Leslie Euler Obituary
Gary Leslie Euler of New Hope, Pa. passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Taylor Euler; his son, Aric (Gwen); his daughter, Bereth (Paul); and three grandchildren, Sophie, Paul and Emily. 

The son of George and Mary Kerst Euler of Oreland, Pa., Gary was a 1960 graduate of Springfield High School in Montgomery County, Pa. and a 1964 graduate of Ursinus College. After college he served as an Officer in the U.S. Navy until he moved to New Hope, where he lived the rest of his life. 

His career was as an Industrial and Commercial Real Estate Professional in the greater Philadelphia area. He was an avid collector of antiquities and cars.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Solebury, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice.

To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -