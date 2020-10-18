Gary R. Litschauer, of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was 66.



He was born Nov. 13, 1953 in Doylestown, Pa., a son of the late Raymond and Alberta Herstine Litschauer.



Gary was a 1971 graduate of Penn Ridge High School where he was a member of the band.



After high school he attended Temple University. Gary was a carpenter by trade and worked in his family's construction business for most of his life. He also worked as a realtor for various real estate companies. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pa. and a former member of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a Music Fest volunteer and a member of the former Riegelsville Kiwanis Club where he participated in the Fall Roll Out Car Show.



He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Graveside services in Keller's Church Cemetery will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Guidelines for Covid will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary Litschauer's name to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements by Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville, PA 18077.



