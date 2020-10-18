1/
Gary R. Litschauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary R. Litschauer, of Pipersville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was 66.

He was born Nov. 13, 1953 in Doylestown, Pa., a son of the late Raymond and Alberta Herstine Litschauer.

Gary was a 1971 graduate of Penn Ridge High School where he was a member of the band.

After high school he attended Temple University. Gary was a carpenter by trade and worked in his family's construction business for most of his life. He also worked as a realtor for various real estate companies. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Perkasie, Pa. and a former member of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a Music Fest volunteer and a member of the former Riegelsville Kiwanis Club where he participated in the Fall Roll Out Car Show.

He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Graveside services in Keller's Church Cemetery will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Guidelines for Covid will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary Litschauer's name to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements by Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville, PA 18077.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert W Snyder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved