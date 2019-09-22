|
Gene F. Schriedel of New Hope passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, a beautiful late summer morning, after 82 wonderful years of life.
Gene was born in St. Louis, Mo. and grew up in Edwardsville, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Eugene Schriedel.
He is survived by his loving wife, Robin; three children, Meghan Allen (Phil), Blake Schriedel (Mary Ann) and Brooke Schriedel; five grandchildren, Logan, Emily, Sean, Mary Grace and Claire; his sister, Debbie Downey (Dan); as well as his brother, Thomas Schriedel.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, assigned to the Marines Hospital Corps. Gene was a graduate of Northern Illinois University and received his MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia.
Upon graduation, he spent most of his career in the advertising industry with Curtis Publishing, Time Incorporated, The New York Times Magazine Group and then he moved to the trade show display industry where he owned the PA/NJ/DE distributorship for Skyline Displays. Many of his clients and colleagues became his lifelong friends.
Gene loved refinishing antique furniture that he sometimes picked up at the side of the road, working outdoors in the gardens and spending time with his friends and family telling wonderful stories and jokes. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, reading every book in his vast library. People would ask if he had read all of the books in the library and his response was, "How do you think I got so smart?"
After a long and courageous battle of metastatic prostate cancer, Gene passed away at home. During the last two weeks of his life, family traveled and friends gathered to say farewell.
Interment will be at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019