Gene LaPorte of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 89 and the husband for 62 years of Jane LaPorte.
Born in Freeland, Pa., Gene was the son of the late Salvatore and Julia DiMaria Laporte.
Gene received his undergraduate degree from King's College and his Master's from Lehigh University and was a teacher.
He was an avid golfer, a member of the Horse Thieves and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Gene also loved going to the YMCA to see his friends and work out.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Hahn, her husband, Greg, and Christine Davis, her husband, Noel, and his grandchildren: Jared Davis, his wife, Amber Meriwether, Gureth Davis, his wife, Jackie, Chad Davis, Caithlin Garsils, her husband, Steve, Colleen Rodriguez, her husband, Jose, Elise Hahn and Rachel Hahn, as well as his great- grandchildren, Madelyn, Kathryn and Carolin Garsilis, Charlie and Oliver Rodriguez and Clark, Nolan and Carme Davis.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or the American Heart Association
7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
