1/
Gene LaPorte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene LaPorte of Doylestown passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 89 and the husband for 62 years of Jane LaPorte.

Born in Freeland, Pa., Gene was the son of the late Salvatore and Julia DiMaria Laporte.

Gene received his undergraduate degree from King's College and his Master's from Lehigh University and was a teacher.

He was an avid golfer, a member of the Horse Thieves and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Gene also loved going to the YMCA to see his friends and work out.

In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Hahn, her husband, Greg, and Christine Davis, her husband, Noel, and his grandchildren: Jared Davis, his wife, Amber Meriwether, Gureth Davis, his wife, Jackie, Chad Davis, Caithlin Garsils, her husband, Steve, Colleen Rodriguez, her husband, Jose, Elise Hahn and Rachel Hahn, as well as his great- grandchildren, Madelyn, Kathryn and Carolin Garsilis, Charlie and Oliver Rodriguez and Clark, Nolan and Carme Davis.

Services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved