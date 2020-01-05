|
|
Gene Thompson of Fort Washington passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 62.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of Eugene E. Thompson Jr. and the late Janet S. (Stalker) Thompson.
In addition to his father, Gene is survived by his daughter, Brianna Thompson (Alan Markowitz); his siblings, Daniel Thompson, Edward Thompson (Christie), and Karen Fox (James); his only wife and dearest friend, Anita Fornicola; and many other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his mother, Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Thompson.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, where his memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Hatboro Cemetery, Fulmore Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or at parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020