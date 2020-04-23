|
|
Geoffrey Cooper passed peacefully into the spiritual world on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 95.
He was the beloved father of Karen deMaine, JoAnne Cooper, G. Brian Cooper and Kathleen Johns, grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 22.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gaynell, and his son, Wayne.
As a young man, Geoffrey Cooper proudly served his country in World War II. In 1951 he became the first employee of Huntingdon Valley Federal Savings & Loan (now HV Bank) and served as President and Chairman for many years, finally retiring from the Board of Directors in 1999. Throughout his life, Mr. Cooper volunteered his time to numerous banking associations, Rotary International, The Visiting Nurse Association, and numerous School and Church Boards in his home town of Bryn Athyn, Pa.
As a faithful member of the New Church, a service to celebrate his life will be held in the Bryn Athyn Cathedral at a later date. If you would like to receive a notice of the service, please email your request to: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18905.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
www.stilesjohnefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 23, 2020