George B. DeBoard of Roslyn passed away Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2019. He was 85.
George was born in Coatesville, Pa. on May 6, 1934 to the late George and Ruby (Hamm) DeBoard.
He was the husband of Bernadette "Bernie" (Papp) DeBoard, who survives. Together they shared 33 years of marriage.
George was a graduate of New Cumberland High School and served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict. He then worked as an insurance salesman, primarily for Bankers Life and Casualty Insurance Company, in a career that spanned over 30 years.
In his free time, George enjoyed reading, taking annual fishing trips to the St. Lawrence River, and going to the beach. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 308 in Willow Grove.
In addition to his wife, Bernie, George is survived by his son, Gregory DeBoard and his wife, Lucy, as well as his step daughters, Amanda Freed and her husband, Timothy, and Kara Kelly and her husband, Dennis. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ginger DeBoard, and his step granddaughter, Ava Freed. George was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Gramm, and is survived by his brother-in-law, Barry Gramm.
Relatives and friends are invited to George's Life Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Craft-Givnish of Abington, Inc., 1801 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, followed by his memorial service at noon. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to American Legion Post 308, 2305 Computer Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 25, 2019