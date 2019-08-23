|
George C. Egly Jr. of Bedminster Township, Pa., formerly of Hilltown Township, Pa., passed away at his home suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was 85.
He was the loving husband of Linda (Rims) Stapleton Egly and the late Nancy J. (Dunlap) Egly, who died Nov. 2, 2001.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George C. and Elizabeth Ann (Baust) Egly Sr.
A 1952 graduate of Bensalem High School, George went on to attend the Philadelphia Police Academy, Class 133, graduating in 1956. Upon graduation, he joined the Bensalem Police Department. In 1965, he left his position, moved to Hilltown Twp., and operated his own business, Dublin Farm & Equipment Co., Inc. In 1973, he was appointed Constable of Hilltown Twp., and was elected for two succeeding terms. In 1974, he was appointed to the Hilltown Police Department, serving as a patrolman. In 1975, he attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and in 1982, he was named the Police Chief of the Hilltown Township Police Department.
Chief Egly served as the Chief of Police of Hilltown Township for 17 years, and after 35 years in law enforcement, retired in 1999, continuing to farm during his tenure. Over the years he became certified in many different aspects of police work including police procedures and stress management, narcotic indoctrination, legal issues, drug enforcement, first aid and community affairs. For more than 30 years, Chief Egly taught courses at the Bucks County Training Center, fire police courses, driver training and highway safety courses.
He received numerous prestigious awards for his many areas of service. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Bucks County Lodge #5, the Chief of Police Association of Bucks County, the Bucks County Police Association, and the Southeastern Police Chief's Association. He also became a lifetime member of both the Newport Fire Company in Bensalem, and the Hilltown Fire Company, and he was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose No 1539, Sellersville, Pa.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Eileen M. Tennant and her husband, Dell, of Owenton, Ky.; two sons, George C. Egly III and his wife, Veronica, of Kunkletown, Pa. and William C. Egly of Slatington, Pa.; a stepson, Shane M. Stapleton of Bedminster Township, Pa.; four grandsons, Dominic, Daniel, Kenneth, and Nicholas; and a step grandson, Dawson.
Funeral services will begin at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, 713 Blooming Glen Rd., Blooming Glen, Pa. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 238, Blooming Glen, PA 18911.
