George Colfax Bullock Obituary
George Colfax Bullock, recently of Bedford, Mass., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was 95.

He was the beloved husband for 64 wonderful years to the late Ruth May Richardson Bullock, who passed away in 2013.

George was the son of the late George A. and Beatrice Sutphin Bullock, and was preceded in death by his son, Dr. George A. "Rusty" Bullock.

He is survived by his children, Patricia B. Reed and her husband, William, of Carlisle, Mass., Dr. Bruce D. Bullock and his wife, Elizabeth, of Rutland, Vt., and Brian A. Bullock and his wife, Renata, of Doylestown, Pa.; his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Betsy" of Jamison, Pa.; and his ten dear grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

His family will receive relatives and friends at 1:30 p.m., just prior to the ensuing memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Avenue, New Britain (at Sandy Ridge Road). Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019
