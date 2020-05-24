|
|
George Davis Rowe Jr. passed on in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at his home in Wycombe, Pa., just two days after his 96th birthday. He had been sung to sleep by his family Friday night. The songs Go Well and Safely and The Ash Grove were family favorites sung around a lifetime of campfires and gatherings that now carry more meaning and comfort for all of us.
George D. Rowe Jr. was born May 14, 1924 in Baltimore, Md., where he graduated from Saint Paul's School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was assigned to the V-12 Navy College Training Program at University of Richmond and then on to University of Pennsylvania. After the war he left Wharton Business School to pursue a degree in Education, where he met his future wife, Margaret Huber; leading to a first job at Buckingham Friends School and a lifetime as a Quaker educator.
His career took him from teaching at Buckingham Friends to teaching and administration at Abington Friends School and back to Buckingham as Headmaster. It was as head of school that he recognized there were students that could not be served in a school even as small and as special as BFS, and there was no place in Friends education to serve them. It was this realization that led him to start the Quaker School at Horsham with fellow educator, Beverly Morgan, in 1982, where his vision of a school for children with learning differences took root and blossomed.
George's life of service extended to being a firefighter with Lingohocken Volunteer Fire Company, serving actively for over 50 years including terms as assistant chief, president and secretary. His role as an educator led to more than 15 years developing and running Lingohocken's Fire Prevention programs, for which he was selected in 2005 by the Fireman's Association of the State of Pennsylvania to receive the William Phillips Memorial Fire Safety Educator Award.
George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret (Huber) Rowe, his daughters, Katherine and Elizabeth (husband, Jim Yelk), his son, Bill (wife, Linda), six grandchildren, Lindsay, Kate, Dan, Doug, Kristy and Mark, and three great grandchildren, Kyle, Ana and Nathan.
A memorial service will be held in the future when conditions allow for family and friends to gather. Your memories and stories of George would mean so much to the family now, please share them at [email protected] or view and share at the web site georgerowestories.com.
Donations in George's name may be made to The Quaker School at Horsham, 250 Meetinghouse Rd., Horsham, PA 19044, or to Lingohocken Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 102, Wycombe, PA 18980.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020