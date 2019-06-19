|
|
George F. Kelly Jr. of Warminster, formerly of Mayfair, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was 77.
George was the beloved husband of Beverly A. Kelly, with whom he shared over 55 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George F. and Rita C. Kelly Sr.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lee Kelly; his son, David George Kelly; granddaughters, Kaitlin Taylor Kelly and Jillian Lee Kelly; his brothers, Bill (Donna), Bob (Sue), Dan (Mina); and his sister, Lanie (Jack).
George was the co- owner and founder of Fleet Warehouse, Inc. in Ivyland with over 45 years in business. He was exceptionally proud that he was able to create jobs and opportunities for others.
He was a graduate of Father Judge High School and Villanova University. George loved to read, sail and travel with family and friends to his vacation home in Cape May, N.J. and later in St. Pete Beach, Fla.
He also was a loving father, coaching his children in Warminster Basketball. This helped George develop a deep appreciation of the game leading to him becoming an avid Villanova basketball fan.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in George's name may be made to Parkinson Council of Willow Grove, 315 S. York Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.
To share online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 19, 2019