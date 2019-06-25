|
George F. Kernen, Jr., a lifelong resident of Horsham, and Montgomery County passed away June 22, 2019. He was 90.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Ann (Rehbeck) Kernen.
Born in Wyndmoor, he was the son of the late George F. Kernen Sr., and Julia S. Kernen. George was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
He is survived by his children David, Teri McMenamin (Tom), Eileen Ottaviano (Jeff), and six grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty, and a daughter-in-law, Christy Kernen.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the
John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in George's memory to a .
Published in The Intelligencer on June 25, 2019