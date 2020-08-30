George H. Tate of Doylestown died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Abington Health Center - Hospice. He was 87 and the husband of Beverly A. Tate.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the late George J. and Mary M. (Fitzgerald) Tate. George attended the University of Bridgeport for business.
He was a Major in the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War as a B-52 pilot and was a Captain of a B727 with Eastern Airlines. After retirement he worked at the Bucks County Courthouse in Doylestown for more than 20 years.
George was an avid golfer, having accomplished seven hole-in-ones. He was a member of the Brownson Country Club in Connecticut, winning many champion golf tournaments. George looked forward to the Grasshopper golf tournament season every year at area golf courses. He loved teaching his five children to golf and new golfers starting out. He will be missed by many.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, George is survived by his children: Ryan, Lauren, David, John and Jason, as well as his five grandchildren: Brian, Ashley, Nicholas, Alexandra and Victoria.
Service and interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown will be private due to COVID safety issues.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org/
.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestownwww.reedandsteinbach.com