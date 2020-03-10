|
George J. Filoon, Jr., passed away on March 7, 2020, He was 78.
He was of Furlong/Doylestown Twp., formerly of East Falls.
Survived by his children, Denise Grim (Gregory) and Kevin Filoon (Kristin) and seven grandchildren; Jake, Charlotte, Cole and Tess Grim; Ryann, Reese and Brady Filoon.
George is also survived by two brothers, Joe (Judy) and Jay (Eileen) Filoon and two sisters, Rosemary Harrity (John) and Peggy O'Brien and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, March 19th from 9:30 to 10:30 at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. Phila. 19129, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Burial will be private and at a later date.
McIlvaine Funeral Home
215-844-0211
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 10, 2020