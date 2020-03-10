Home

McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Bridget Church
3667 Midvale Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Church
3667 Midvale Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
George J. Filoon Jr. Obituary
George J. Filoon, Jr., passed away on March 7, 2020, He was 78.

He was of Furlong/Doylestown Twp., formerly of East Falls.

Survived by his children, Denise Grim (Gregory) and Kevin Filoon (Kristin) and seven grandchildren; Jake, Charlotte, Cole and Tess Grim; Ryann, Reese and Brady Filoon.

George is also survived by two brothers, Joe (Judy) and Jay (Eileen) Filoon and two sisters, Rosemary Harrity (John) and Peggy O'Brien and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, March 19th from 9:30 to 10:30 at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. Phila. 19129, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Burial will be private and at a later date.

McIlvaine Funeral Home

215-844-0211
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 10, 2020
