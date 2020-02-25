|
George James Demos of Lansdale passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. He was 91.
Born March 9, 1928, in Philadelphia, to immigrant parents, George was the definition of a self made man. After obtaining his Bachelor's degree of Engineering from Drexel, he began his career as a salesman with Leeds & Northrup, a large electrical instrument manufacturing company. Through his persistence and gumption, he became the CEO and President in 1980.
George also loved his country and was proud to be an American. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Above all, however, family came first. Some of George's favorite times were holidays and family gatherings, when everyone was gathered under one roof. George never hesitated to provide for those he loved throughout his life, and will be fondly remembered for his selflessness and generosity. His sense of humor and witty sayings, such as - "if it's worth knowing, I know it," set him apart from others and kept those around him on their toes.
As he advanced in age, George developed several health conditions that limited his mobility and quality of life. Although most people would have allowed the same situation to hinder their spirit, George's same sense of determination and conviction that enabled him to rise to the top of his company, allowed him to live independently in his home until the very end.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Demos; and his beloved son and best friend, Brian Demos.
George is survived by his former wife and friend, Jeannette Demos of Woodbridge, Va.; his daughters, Barbara Zicarelli (Thomas) of Triangle, Va., and Christina Kull (George) of Ottsville; granddaughter, Laura Zicarelli (Brian) of Midlothian, Va.; step grandchildren, Lindsey Bahleda (Steve) and Matt Kull and their children; brothers, Anthony Demos (Madge) of Bryn Mawr, Pa., and Charles Demos (Constance) of Longs, S.C.; several nieces and nephews; and dedicated friend and caregiver, Jackie Santana.
The family would especially like to thank George's neighbors, Bill Berkelbach and Dan Butler, who have been an enormous and incredible support to both George and his family. We would also like to thank Rocky Gambino, his good friend of more than 50 years, who never missed his weekly donut delivery and visit with George.
Relatives and friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at The Wayside Chapel, 1156 Horsham Road, Ambler, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow on-site in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, online contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 25, 2020