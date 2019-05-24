|
|
George John Lavelle of Warwick, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was 82.
Born in Centralia, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Dooley) Lavelle. Following graduation from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1954, he served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1962. Later, after more than 40 years of employment, George retired as a General Foreman from the General Motors Corporation.
George dedicated his life to his family, friends, and church. A devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather, George embraced life to the fullest and loved nothing more than taking care of his family. He was a faithful member of St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church and an active member of the Fr. Joseph A. Gallen Council 5494 of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 51 years, Marlene (Purcell); his daughter, Catherine Kessmeier (Jon) of Alexandria, Va.; his son, George Lavelle (Karen) of Bedminster, Pa.; four grandchildren, Shannon, Erik, Kaitlin, and Patrick; his two brothers, Edward and Joseph Lavelle; and sister, Patricia Nestico.
His brother, Michael, preceded him in death.
Relatives and friends may greet the family starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, Pa., where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at later date in Centralia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his nane may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org.
