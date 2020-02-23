Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800

George Lowenstein

George Lowenstein Obituary
George Lowenstein, an electrical engineer for the defense department, died Feb. 21, 2020. He was 81.

George lived in Doylestown, Pa. Husband of the late Dorothy. Father of Deborah Lowenstein and Sarah Lowenstein. Brother of David Lowenstein and the late Herbert Lowenstein. Grandfather of Drayson and Eva.

Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services 9:30 a.m., Monday, precisely at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966.

Interment, Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, N.Y.. Shiva will be observed Monday through Wednesday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to the JAG Fund, www.jagfund.org., Mail checks to: Jag Fund, 955 Red Coat Farm Drive, Chalfont, Pa. 18914 (an organization dear to the family).

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 23, 2020
