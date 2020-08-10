George P. Heffner Jr. of Doylestown passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. He was 81.Born in Williamsport, Pa., George was the son of the late George P. Sr. and Zanella Heffner.A graduate of Central Bucks High School, he had been employed at Delaware Valley College until his retirement. He was an avid Sci-Fi reader and a history enthusiast.George is survived by his children, Deborah Thompson, George P. Heffner III and James K. Heffner. He was the grandfather of Brittany, Bryan, Lauren, Nicholas, Heather, Tighe and Josh.In addition to his family, he is survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Ware.Services and interment will be held privately.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Plumsteadville