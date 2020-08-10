1/1
George P. Heffner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George P. Heffner Jr. of Doylestown passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor in Doylestown. He was 81.

Born in Williamsport, Pa., George was the son of the late George P. Sr. and Zanella Heffner.

A graduate of Central Bucks High School, he had been employed at Delaware Valley College until his retirement. He was an avid Sci-Fi reader and a history enthusiast.

George is survived by his children, Deborah Thompson, George P. Heffner III and James K. Heffner. He was the grandfather of Brittany, Bryan, Lauren, Nicholas, Heather, Tighe and Josh.

In addition to his family, he is survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Ware.

Services and interment will be held privately.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved