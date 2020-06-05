George R. Cute, husband, dad, poppop and great grandpa, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus. He was 80.
George was the beloved husband of Jane Leigh (Anderson), and the loving father of George and Marcy. George is also survived by his brother, David, and sister, Linda Babiarz. In addition, he was blessed with five granddaughters, Keri Anne, Megan, Payton, Shannon and Alyson, and one new great grandson, Lawson, whom he met over FaceTime due to the pandemic.
George was an avid family man who loved being with his grandkids. He always attended their school concerts and sporting events. He enjoyed many New Jersey and North Carolina beach vacations with extended family.
Graveside services are private.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his name to the Doylestown Health Foundation COVID Efforts, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 5, 2020.