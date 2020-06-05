George R. Cute
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Cute, husband, dad, poppop and great grandpa, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus. He was 80.

George was the beloved husband of Jane Leigh (Anderson), and the loving father of George and Marcy. George is also survived by his brother, David, and sister, Linda Babiarz. In addition, he was blessed with five granddaughters, Keri Anne, Megan, Payton, Shannon and Alyson, and one new great grandson, Lawson, whom he met over FaceTime due to the pandemic.

George was an avid family man who loved being with his grandkids. He always attended their school concerts and sporting events. He enjoyed many New Jersey and North Carolina beach vacations with extended family.

Graveside services are private.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his name to the Doylestown Health Foundation COVID Efforts, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a charity of your choice.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved