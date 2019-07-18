|
George R. Ritchey of Lititz, Pa. passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Lancaster, Pa. He was 80.
He was the husband of Carol Anne Brooks Ritchey, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this coming Aug. 31st.
Born in Friend's Cove, Pa., he was the son of the late Lloyd S. and Mary I. (Diehl) Ritchey.
George had been an electrician for 40 years in the Philadelphia area, being a member of IBEW 98.
He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Tallahassee Technical College.
George was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving as a Sergeant From 1957 to 1961.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, volunteering, watching Penn State football and traveling, visiting all 50 states.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jeff, married to Toni, of Elverson, Pa. and Jim, married to Lisa, of Ottsville, Pa.; his five grandchildren: Katie, Brittney, Nick, Olivia, and Owen; his sisters, Mildred Rose of Bedford, Pa. and Louise Hartsock of Lake Mary, Fla.; and his brother, John, married to Jeanne Ritchey, of Cypress, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Hazel Ritchey, Fannie Wertz, and Robert Ritchey.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the West Bethany Chapel of Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, with his memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
n lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Landis Homes Caring Fund in care of the Advancement Office at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019