Georgieanna Kulp of Chalfont passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Doylestown Hospital. She was 82.
Born in Doylestown, she resided in Warrington before moving to Chalfont. Georgieanna was formerly employed in a retail bakery and with Meyers Foods of Plumsteadville. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Kulp Sr.; the devoted mother of Robert L. Kulp Jr. of Dublin and Ronald Kulp (Peg) of Chalfont; and the dear sister of the late Grace Arnold and Ruth Gilbert. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cremation services were private.
Send condolences through the funeral home's web site below.Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 24, 2019