Gerald E. Fayette, of Willow Grove, passed on April 30, 2020 at Edgehill Nursing Home. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Rebecca Sena Fayette (Sutherland), his children Jerry E. Fayette, Tami Leigh Fayette, Peter E. Fayette (Amy), a sister Rita Tschoepe (Martin), and his grandchildren Morgan, Justin, Josh, Julianna, and Francesca.

Gerald retired from the US Air Force with 23 years of service, and from the Upper Moreland Police Department with 26 years of service.

He enjoyed model making, and talking to his grandsons about his military career. He was also the President of the Little League.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory would be appreciated to The (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or ().

Published in The Intelligencer on May 14, 2020
