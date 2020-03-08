|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fratrik of Solebury, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 77 years old. He was the loving husband of Kathleen Simons.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Gerald was the son of the late Adam and Anna Suder Fratrik.
Jerry graduated from Central Bucks High School in 1960, but it was farming and his unmatched work ethic that he was most passionate about. As a young teenager, he began working after school on Lojeski's farm and for Haring Brothers Meats. Jerry spent 50 years at Haring's, beginning on a meat delivery route, and the last 20 as owner. He was a beloved fixture at Haring's, and customers lined up to be sure to get a smile, joke or slice of cheese from Jerry. Jerry never lost his love of farming and continued working with his friends on their farms for years. After his retirement from Haring Brothers, Jerry spent his recent years working alongside and mentoring Joel Kasak at Kasak's Kuts.
Jerry was a lifetime gardener who planted hundreds of tomato plants, gladiolas and zinnias each year that he gave away to friends and neighbors. He was proud to pass on his love of gardening and entrepreneurial spirit to his grandson, Cooper. In addition to his family, he cherished his home and his land. You could always find him riding around on his tractor, enjoying his gardens.
Jerry was an avid hunter and looked forward to his annual hunting trips to Potter County, Pa., Maine, and Canada with his brothers and lifelong friends. He was a founding member of the Lucky Bucks Hunting Club and had a prime spot at Bodine's farm in Stockton, N.J.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Jerry is survived by his daughters: Susan Abtouche (Karim) of Doylestown, Tina Duffy (Kieran) of London, England, Carol Fratrik (Jamie Tyksinski) of Doylestown, and Julie Fratrik (Mauricio Niebla) of Jersey City, N.J. and their mother, Julie Cooper-Fratrik of Riegelsville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Kenza Abtouche, Kieran, Macalla, Duffy, Malachy and Anna Duffy, Aidan, Caleb, and Cooper Tyksinski and Penelope and Alessandro Niebla. He was the beloved brother of Lorraine Norris (Jack Danko), Carol Mellen (Gillis), Andy Fratrik (Bonnie) and Fran, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jerry's Memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 1 Riverstone Circle, New Hope, where he was a parishioner. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate memorial contributions in Jerry's name to Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 West State St., Doylestown, PA 18901 (please note Woodall Heart Center in memo section).
