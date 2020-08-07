Gerald G. Dunlap, of the Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Twp., and formerly of Hilltown Twp., Pa., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was 87.He was the husband of Anna Marie (Landis) Dunlap. The couple had celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary on June 21, 2020.Born in Sellersville, Pa., he was the son of the late Howard L. and Gertrude (Gehman) Dunlap. A 1950 graduate of Hilltown High School, Hilltown, Pa., he attained his Associate's Degree in Business from Taylor Business School.He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a clerk-typist and was stationed in Germany.A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Dunlap was the managing partner of Niessen, Dunlap, & Pritchard CPAs, Colmar, PA, retiring in 1999 following a career that spanned 44 years. In addition to his professional career, Mr. Dunlap served in his early years as an Eagle Scoutmaster. Later, he served on the Pennridge School Board and on the Board of Directors of Grand View Hospital. In addition, he served on the Boards of several non-profit organizations.He was a member of Calvary Church of Souderton, Souderton, Pa., where he was active with the Center for Ministry Advancement. He was a former and founding member of Christ Independent Bible Church, Perkasie, Pa., where he served as a Youth Leader and as a member of the Elder Board.Mr. Dunlap was an avid bass fisherman, participating in many fishing tournaments over the years. He also enjoyed golfing, tending to his yard and Flyers hockey. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family at home, at the family vacation home in the Poconos, or traveling together, including several trips with the entire family to Disney World.He is survived by three children, Patricia D. Ryan and her husband Robert J., of Blooming Glen, Pa., Jill C. Pickering and her husband Lawrence R., of Pennsburg, Pa., and Dennis K. Dunlap, of Perkasie, Pa.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Terry K. Dunlap and his wife Terrie, of Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kurt Dunlap, in 2017; and a sister, Nancy L. Stemler, in 1979.Services with interment in Tohickon Union Cemetery, Weisel, Pa., will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tanzania Project through Global Service Associates at P. O. Box 20425, Boulder, CO 80308. Donations will support the construction of pre-school buildings near Lake Nyasa in Tanzania, Africa.Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street,Perkasie, PA