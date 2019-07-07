|
Gerald G. Souder of Telford, formerly of Perkasie, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township, Pa. He was 94.
He was the husband of the late Catherine E. (Ruch) Souder, who died Aug. 20, 1997, and the late Anna T. "Anne" (Brack) Simons Souder, who died Dec. 24, 2016.
Born May 24, 1925 in Perkasie, he was the son of the late Clarence "Pip" and Myrtle (Frey) Souder. Jerry was a 1943 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie, where he played a full range of sports and served as Captain of many high school teams. In 2012, he was inducted into the Pennridge-Quakertown Area Sports Hall of Fame.
A U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II, he served two and a half years as a radio operator with the 8th Air Force in England and completed 25 missions over Germany. He served one year in the Korean War with the AC & W Unit stationed in Long Island, N.Y.
Jerry first worked as a railroad man with the Reading Railroad for 11 years. Then, in 1963, he began his career with the former First Federal Savings & Loan Association, Perkasie, where he retired in 1988 as Senior Loan Officer and Vice President of the Mortgage & Loans Department.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where he served on the Church Council as well as the Cemetery and Financial Committees over the years. He was a former member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Quakertown.
Jerry was an active volunteer in the Pennridge Community where he was a member and Past President of the Perkasie Lions Club, a member of the Hartzell-Crouthamel American Legion Post No. 280, Perkasie, and the V.F.W. Forrest Lodge No. 245, Sellersville.
A 32nd Degree Mason with the Lehigh Consistory, Allentown, Pa., he was a member of the Shiloh-MacCalla Lodge No. 558, Souderton, the Rajah Shrine Temple, Reading, Pa., and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Jerry also was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1539, Sellersville, and the Perkasie Order of the Owls Nest. In his younger years, he volunteered as a baseball coach with the Pennridge Little League. An avid Penn State Football fan, he also enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by two children, Dale G. Souder and his wife, Mary, of Telford and Denise A. Lunoe and her husband, Richard, of Perkasie; a daughter-in-law, Kay S. Souder of Lancaster, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Amy L. Koerner and her husband, Jeffrey, and Jillian and Alexander Lunoe.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dean H. Souder, on July 4, 2017, and a granddaughter, Sarah K. Souder, on Feb. 22, 2010.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.curepsp.org
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
606 Arch Street, Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019