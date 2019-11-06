Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Gross Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Gross Sr. Obituary
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Gross Sr., formerly of Sellersville, Pa. and Naples, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, which would have been his 65th anniversary with his beloved wife, Barbara E. (Schoch) Gross, who passed away in January 2012.

He was the beloved father to Kimberlee Schmadtke and her husband, Chris, and Gerald Lee Gross Jr. and his wife, Phoebe, and beloved grandfather to Karissa Thomas. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Dickman and Roseanne Green, and two brothers, Andy and Kenneth Gross.

His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 733 Ridge Road, Sellersville, Pa., where family and friends may call at from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjacent Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Sellersville.

Bernard Suess Funeral Home,

Perkasie

www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernard Suess Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -