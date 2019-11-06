|
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Gross Sr., formerly of Sellersville, Pa. and Naples, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, which would have been his 65th anniversary with his beloved wife, Barbara E. (Schoch) Gross, who passed away in January 2012.
He was the beloved father to Kimberlee Schmadtke and her husband, Chris, and Gerald Lee Gross Jr. and his wife, Phoebe, and beloved grandfather to Karissa Thomas. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Dickman and Roseanne Green, and two brothers, Andy and Kenneth Gross.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 733 Ridge Road, Sellersville, Pa., where family and friends may call at from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjacent Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Sellersville.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2019