Gerald P. Miller of Ann's Choice, Warminster, formerly of Doylestown, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was 79.
Jerry was a graduate of Father Judge H.S. in Philadelphia and LaSalle University. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Jerry was employed by the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster and NAVMAR Applied Sciences Corp.
Jerry loved to fish, garden and cycling. He was a world traveler with his wife, Joan, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He also was a member of Covenant Church of Doylestown.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his sons, Scott Miller (Susan Lee- Miller) and Chris Miller (Dana Stewart-Miller); his daughter, Amy Miller; and his grandson, Liam Miller.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew.
Family and friends are invited to Jerry's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Covenant Church, 4000 Rt. 202, Doylestown, PA 18902, and to participate in his Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to CureCMD (www.curecmd.org) would be appreciated.
To share your fondest memories of Jerry, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 24, 2019