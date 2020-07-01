Geraldine B. Angelone
Geraldine B. "Gerri" (Marlowe) Angelone of Elkins Park, Pa. passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence.

Gerri was born in Boston, Mass. to the late Estelle (Chicklowski) and Chester Marlowe.

She was the loving mother of Laura Angelone (Glenn Pruyn), Gina Angelone, Mario Angelone (Ann), and Maria Angelone (Ben McCormick), and the devoted grandmother of four grandchildren, Amadeo, Ariano, Gianna and Miles.

Gerri loved everything about life and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception BVM Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa. Gerri's service will also be live streamed on the funeral home's web site. Please go to her obituary and click on Tribute Wall. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and CHOP.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.

www.mcgoldrickfh.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
