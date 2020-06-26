Geraldine Obert-Thorn of Hatboro died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was 85.
She was the beloved wife of 46 years to the late Harry Obert-Thorn; mother of Jeffrey and the late Tracey and Rick; daughter of the late Cyril and Loretta (Goetner) Dixon; sister of the late Anita Straub and Loretta Fallat; and aunt of Nancy. She is also survived by other nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was a 1952 graduate of Notre Dame H.S. She worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for 40 years.
Relatives and friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Road, Hatboro, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Please wear face masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA at aspca.org would be appreciated.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 26, 2020.