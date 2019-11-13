|
Geraldine (Gerry) Schuster of Bedminster Township passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after courageously battling cancer for over 15 years. She was 70.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Schuster, who passed away in 1988.
Born in Pottsville, Pa., Gerry was a daughter of the late Michael and Leona Smolinsky.
Gerry was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ in Bedminster, where she served on consistory and faithfully ran the church Turkey Supper takeout room. Gerry also served as President of the Dublin Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She was employed by Lemmon/ TEVA Pharmaceuticals in Sellersville, Pa. for over 40 years.
In her free time, Gerry enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, helping others, sewing, traveling, walking her dogs and yard work.
Gerry is survived by her longtime companion, Phil Meyers; two sons, Kevin Schuster (Brittany) and Eric Schuster; four grandchildren, Ashlynn, Hazel, Winnie, and Margot; two brothers, Johnny Smolinsky (Patti) and Michael Smolinsky (Robin); and a sister, Marianne Forde (Gregory).
Gerry's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Solomon's U.C.C., 2990 Bedminster Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where her family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerry's name may be made to The Trustees of University of Pennsylvania, Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, Penn Medicine Development, c/o Dan Vogel, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or the Dublin Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary, 194 N. Main St., Dublin, PA 18917.
