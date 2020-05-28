|
|
Geraldine T. "Gerry" T. Mohan, formerly of Warrington, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Ann's Choice in Warminster. She was 75.
Born in Germantown, Gerry was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Greene) Diamond, and the wife of John P. Mohan.
She dedicated many years at various polling election sites throughout Warrington. Gerry loved traveling and visiting friends in Ireland, Florida, North Carolina and California. She was an avid animal lover and had a special place in her heart for cats. Most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Gerry is survived by her children, Diane P. Mohan, Maura T. Schaefer (Steve), and Kathleen M. Kovac (Nick). She was the grandmother of Brendan, Matthew, and Patrick Schaefer, Gavin and Isabelle Kovac, and is also survived by her brother, Francis Diamond.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle Diamond and Molly Boyle, and her brothers, J. Edward and Joseph Diamond.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private Funeral Mass for Gerry will be celebrated at St. Robert Bellarmine in Warrington, followed by interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. The family will plan and announce a Memorial Mass at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to brendascatrescue.org.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 28, 2020