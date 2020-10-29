1/1
Gerard L. Mahon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard L. "Gerry" Mahon of Horsham died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was 66.

Gerry was born in Englewood, N.J., a son of the late Thomas and Theresa Mahon.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Mahon, his son, David Mahon and his wife, Heather, grandchildren, Lily and Dominic Mahon, two brothers, Thomas and Terry Mahon, and a sister, Fran Acle.

Gerry was a graduate of Villanova University and a loyal basketball fan. He was president of the Lockheed Martin Leadership Association, Chapter 611, and also volunteered for the American Cancer Society. He took pride in being a leader and teacher, both at work and in his family. Gerry was the consummate extrovert, easy to talk with and enjoyed telling stories about his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always ready for a game of golf.

Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and are invited to attend his funeral service at 4 p.m. at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerry's name may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved