Gerard L. "Gerry" Mahon of Horsham died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was 66.
Gerry was born in Englewood, N.J., a son of the late Thomas and Theresa Mahon.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Mahon, his son, David Mahon and his wife, Heather, grandchildren, Lily and Dominic Mahon, two brothers, Thomas and Terry Mahon, and a sister, Fran Acle.
Gerry was a graduate of Villanova University and a loyal basketball fan. He was president of the Lockheed Martin Leadership Association, Chapter 611, and also volunteered for the American Cancer Society. He took pride in being a leader and teacher, both at work and in his family. Gerry was the consummate extrovert, easy to talk with and enjoyed telling stories about his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always ready for a game of golf.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and are invited to attend his funeral service at 4 p.m. at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerry's name may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
