Gertrude Anna (Schulte) Mcdonald
Gertrude Anna McDonald passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Center in Richlandtown. She was 80.

Born March 1, 1940, in New York, N.Y., daughter of the late Gottfried Schulte and Anna (Kolesar) Schulte.

She was the beloved wife of Douglas H. McDonald, celebrating 60 years of marriage Nov. 21, 2019.

She graduated from Central Bucks in 1958, and attended Bucks County Community College.

Being with family was a joy. She was a loving, caring mother and nana. She was a great listener and many friends also felt her kindness and love.

Retired from New Hope-Solebury School District, where she was a teaching assistant in the high school Special Education Department. She loved gardening and was a talented artist.

Along with her husband, survivors are sons Wayne McDonald (Victoria) and Gregg McDonald (Denise Monachelli), grandchildren Madeline, Ian and Gavin. Brother Gottfried (Fred) Schulte (Mary Ellen) and brother-in-law Samuel McDonald (Susan). Also nephews, nieces and family in England, Germany, Canada and Ohio.

Burial service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: ChristopherReeve.org/donate or mail to: Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A Short Hills, 07078. Please note Gertrude McDonald on the check.

Share fond memories and condolences to the website below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestwon

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
