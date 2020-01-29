|
Glenn Conover Jr. of Doylestown passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was 57.
Glenn attended St. Joseph's grade school in Warrington, Pa. and graduated from Archbishop Wood High School, Class of 1980.
He was hired by the U.S. Postal Service in April 1989 and worked as a letter carrier in Willow Grove, Pa., where he had close to 30 years of service upon his retirement. He enjoyed "walking and talking," always taking time to get to know his customers and delivering the mail with a smile. Many of the customers on his mail route became longtime friends. Glenn was proud of the service he provided and often said how much he loved the people in Willow Grove.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carol (Conway) Conover, and by his children, Jack J. and Claire E. Conover. He is also survived by a large extended family and many close friends who provided much love and support throughout his illness.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Glenn at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Doylestown. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, at Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington.
In lieu of flowers, Glenn's family would appreciate memorial contributions in his name to the Glioblastoma (GBM) Translational Center of Excellence gift fund at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania. (Donations may be made online at PennMedicine.org/Abramson/Donate, choose "change fund" and enter GBM in the "search funds by name" box).
