Gloria Aida Amador

Gloria Aida Amador Obituary
Gloria Aida Amador (Bardelás), passed peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Edmundo and loving mother of Jorge (Pamela) Amador.

Born and raised in Cuba, Gloria lived in Puerto Rico and Mexico, and was a resident of Warrington Pa., for the past 42 years.

One of ten children, Gloria is also survived by her brother Ramón Bardelás and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A private funeral mass is planned.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020
