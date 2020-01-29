Home

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
25 East Church St.
Sellersville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
25 East Church St.
Sellersville, PA
View Map
Gloria D. Renninger of Perkasie passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. She was 83.

She was the beloved wife of Harrison Renninger for 63 years.

Born in Richlandtown, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Pearl (Wenhold) Crouthamel. Gloria was a 1954 graduate of Quakertown High School.

Mrs. Renninger had been employed for 20 years in the accounts department of J. L. Freed, Inc., Lansdale, retiring in 2005.

Gloria was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Sellersville.

For many years Gloria had volunteered with her high school class reunion committee, organizing records and coordinating banquet arrangements.

An avid gardener, Gloria had especially appreciated observing the wildlife as she worked in her garden. With her husband, she had enjoyed many Caribbean cruises and a trip to Germany and Vienna, Austria. Monthly gatherings with high school friends to play pinochle were also a highlight for many years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Renninger is survived by her two daughters, Lori A. Renninger of Quakertown and Tara L. Renninger and her fiancé, Thomas, of Worcester, Mass., and her sister, Eileen Schuster and her husband, Merle, of Perkasie.

Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 East Church St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Sellersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Renninger's name may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church at the address above.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,

Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 29, 2020
