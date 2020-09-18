Gloria F. Brunner passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was 92.Born in Bethlehem, Pa., Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Brunner, and daughter of the late Aloysius and Anna Creitz Braxmeyer.Gloria was a registered nurse, having trained at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She loved spending time with her family, reading and gardening. She was creative and enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting (never an idle moment).Gloria is survived by her loving children, Barbara Skapura (Andrew), Mark Brunner (Judie), Jon Brunner (Diane), and Robert Brunner (Susan), as well as nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 18 step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Julia Smythe, her niece, Anne Connors, and great-niece, Kate Connors.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440. Interment will take place privately by the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria's name may be made to the Lutheran Home at Telford, to the Benevolent Fund, 12 Lutheran Home Dr., Telford, PA 18969-1787.